Classy Jezki back in business at Navan

Jezki stylishly overcame an absence of 632 days with a cosy success over hurdles at Navan.

The 2014 Champion Hurdle hero was last seen beating Hurricane Fly over three miles at Punchestown in April 2015, but showed he maintains loads of ability.

The drop to two miles proved no inconvenience in the Race Displays Event Signage Hurdle as he travelled well off the pace set by Alisier D’Irlande.

The complexion of the race changed two out when the main players took closer order.

Barry Geraghty brought Jessica Harrington’s nine-year-old to challenge, but Tombstone and Renneti looked big dangers.

Jezki (11-8 favourite) jumped into lead at the final flight and ran on strongly to the line to score in tidy fashion by a length and three-quarters from Renneti. Tombstone was another length away in third place.

Harrington’s inmate received quotes of around 6-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle, while he is available at 25-1 for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.