Classy Jezki back in business at Navan

The 2014 Champion Hurdle hero was last seen beating Hurricane Fly in April 2015

Jezki rolled back the years at Navan on Saturday. Photograph: Getty Images

Jezki rolled back the years at Navan on Saturday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Jezki stylishly overcame an absence of 632 days with a cosy success over hurdles at Navan.

The 2014 Champion Hurdle hero was last seen beating Hurricane Fly over three miles at Punchestown in April 2015, but showed he maintains loads of ability.

The drop to two miles proved no inconvenience in the Race Displays Event Signage Hurdle as he travelled well off the pace set by Alisier D’Irlande.

The complexion of the race changed two out when the main players took closer order.

Barry Geraghty brought Jessica Harrington’s nine-year-old to challenge, but Tombstone and Renneti looked big dangers.

Jezki (11-8 favourite) jumped into lead at the final flight and ran on strongly to the line to score in tidy fashion by a length and three-quarters from Renneti. Tombstone was another length away in third place.

Harrington’s inmate received quotes of around 6-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle, while he is available at 25-1 for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.