Churchill ready for battle in pursuit of Guineas double

Churchill will face just five rivals as he attempts a Classic double in the Tattersalls Irish 2, 000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.

Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien’s charge won the British version at the start of the month and he will once again be joined by stablemates Lancaster Bomber and Spirit Of Valor, who finished fourth and eighth respectively at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien: Will send out three runners in the Irish 2000 Guineas

Michael Halford’s Irishcorrespondent is unbeaten in two starts this year and takes a steep hike to Group One level, while Ger Lyons’s Glastonbury Song is another to go up in class after winning at Dundalk last month.

Godolphin runner Thunder Snow completes the line-up and is on a retrieval mission after a disappointing performance in the Kentucky Derby, when he was pulled up after bucking through the early strides of the race.

Saval Beg Stakes

Order Of St George leads the way as just five runners go to post for the Seamus & Rosemary McGrath Memorial Saval Beg Stakes at Leopardstown on Friday.

O’Brien’s charge won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year, claiming this Listed heat along the way, and will be having his second outing this term after finishing second in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan last month.

The Jim Bolger-trained Twilight Payment was third in that Group Three race and takes his chance again. Joseph O’Brien runs Motherland, who won two of his three starts last year and returned with a second at Tipperary.

Stars Over The Sea failed to hit the mark in two hurdles outings for Henry de Bromhead but returns to the Flat.

Pat Shanahan’s Musselburgh winner Carbon Dating completes the field.