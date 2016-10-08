Churchill makes it five-in-a-row with Dewhurst win

Churchill continued his winning spree with an authoritative success in the Dubai Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O’Brien’s star juvenile lined up on the Rowley Mile having won each of his four starts since suffering defeat on his debut, progressing from the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot to last month’s National Stakes at the Curragh.

He was unsurprisingly all the rage to claim his second Group One success as the 8-11 favourite and was settled in midfield by Ryan Moore as his stable companion Lancaster Bomber set the pace.

There was a brief moment of worry for odds-on backers as Moore started to get lower in the saddle over a furlong out and then had to switch wide.

However, once in the clear, Churchill found an extra gear and powered to the line to score by a length and a quarter.

The 66-1 shot Lancaster Bomber rallied admirably to fill the runner-up spot and provide O’Brien with a one-two.

Moore said: “He was always going to win. He’s a very, very good colt.

“It wasn’t as evenly-run as it should have been, but this lad has got an awful lot in his favour.

“There’s not a lot he can’t do. When I ask him, he always finds.

“He’s definitely a Guineas horse. I think he’ll get better. He’s one to look forward to.”

O’Brien, winning the Dewhurst for a fifth time, said: “I’m very happy. They went a sensible pace.

“He settled in there and quickened down into the dip. It got a little bit messy after the two (furlong marker) and Ryan guided him through and produced him lovely, so we’re over the moon.

“There’s tons (up his sleeve) and physically he’s a very imposing horse.

“He’s probably a more imposing two-year-old than we’ve ever trained.

“He has a great mind and relaxes and sleeps. He just does the minimum, which is brilliant.

“He’s a great traveller and the qualities are there in abundance.

“He’s very special, this fellow. He’s done everything from day one.

“Anyone that has had anything to do with him gets that special feeling from him – that’s very special when that happens.

“We’ve always viewed him as a miler, but that’s not to say he won’t get further.

“He’s so relaxed and laid-back and when he came in (to the winner’s enclosure) he wasn’t even blowing.

“He’s very economical as a galloper, he saves everything.”