Churchill bids for Dubai Dewhurst Stakes glory at Newmarket

Should Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile star Churchill perform as anticipated in today’s Dubai Dewhurst Stakes he is set to emulate the 1970 Triple Crown winner Nijinsky by taking this Newmarket race en-route to being crowned Europe’s champion two year old.

Victory will take O’Brien to a 20th Group One success of the year on the flat after Rhododendron’s defeat of stable companion Hydrangea in Friday’s Fillies Mile at Newmarket.

Beaten on his debut, Churchill has since graduated through Listed, Group Three and Group Two level before landing the Group One National Stakes in impressive style over ‘Champions Weekend’ at the Curragh.

O’Brien’s No 1 is already favourite for next year’s 2,000 Guineas and Derby. He faces six class rivals in the Dewhurst including Godolphin’s Middle Park runner-up Blue Point and also the unbeaten South Seas who represents Qatar Racing.

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden are represented by another unbeaten colt, Seven Heavens.

O’Brien will also be represented at Newmarket today by The Anvil in the Group Three Autumn Stakes and by last season’s Group One winner, Johannes Vermeer, who is due to make a belated start to his three year old campaign in the Group Three Darley Stakes.