Cheltenham Festival tips: Day Three

Cheltenham Day Three

Cheltenham 1:30 - Disko

Yorkhill is a horse that does plenty wrong in his races, his last run at Leopardstown showing an inclination to slow up at his fences, jump left and leave his legs trailing. With the learner plates still up, he’s worth opposing; you can get away with that against inferiors, but not when facing near-equals. Disko is a solid mid-150s type who benefited from a drop in trip and a forcing ride last time and his run style could put Yorkhill under pressure.

Cheltenham 2:10 - Jury Duty

Jury Duty was ridden with one express aim last time at Chepstow, to qualify for this race, and it will be a surprise if there isn’t improvement in him for that run, his first in three months. His Navan win last November is strong form and he was value for far more than the winning margin, in front too soon having taken Jack Kennedy to the lead early in the straight. The UK handicapper has not been harsh on him and he looks a well-treated horse off 145.

Cheltenham 3:30 - Unowhatimeanharry/Cole Harden

The Cleeve Hurdle is the key form line with Unowhatimeanharry offering value despite his seemingly short price; he has beaten the best of the English horses over and again while the Irish challenge seems thin. It’s worth backing that bet up with Cole Harden in the shoulder markets like without the favourite, place only and forecast. He was getting weight in the Cleeve but forced too strong a pace and will be more suited by the drying ground.