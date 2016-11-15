Chase Triple Crown winner to receive new Kauto Star trophy

Great chaser was last horse to achieve feat in 2006/7 with Ruby Walsh on board

Ruby Walsh and Kauto Star en route to victory in the 2007 Cheltenham Gold Cup, a win which completed the chase Triple Crown. Photograph: Afp

Ruby Walsh and Kauto Star en route to victory in the 2007 Cheltenham Gold Cup, a win which completed the chase Triple Crown. Photograph: Afp

 

Kauto Star is to be honoured with a specially-commissioned trophy to be awarded to the owner of the next horse that completes the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown.

The trophy, in addition to the £1million bonus, is up for grabs for any horse that can win the Betfair Chase, the 32Red King George VI Chase and the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season.

Kauto Star is the only horse to achieve that feat during a stellar campaign in 2006-07 for owner Clive Smith, trainer Paul Nicholls and jockey Ruby Walsh.

The winning owner will keep the trophy in perpetuity and will be asked for their permission to name a future bespoke trophy after their own Chase Triple Crown winner, who will have taken their place in the history books.

Smith said: “Kauto Star was such an incredible horse. He had it all, he really was the complete racehorse.”

Nicholls said: “A horse has to have very special qualities to win the Betfair Chase, King George VI Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season.

“The year Kauto won the Chase Triple Crown, we all realised what a superstar horse we had on our hands.”

Walsh said: “The Jockey Club bonus of £1million is a huge incentive and the way it’s divided up so the owner, trainer, jockeys and stable staff share, that’s important.”

Kauto Star was retired in March 2012 after an amazing career that saw him win 16 Grade One races, including the King George five times and the Gold Cup twice.

He was put down in June 2015 following injuries he sustained as the result of a fall in his paddock.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.