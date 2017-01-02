Champagne West impresses on profitable day for De Bromhead

Champagne West was an impressive winner of the Download The Free At The Races App Chase at Tramore on a good day for Henry de Bromhead. The former Philip Hobbs inmate was a second winner for De Bromhead on the card after Adreamstillalive won the opening maiden hurdle. He also enjoyed a double at Fairyhouse.

Champagne West (2/1) made every yard of the running for David Mullins – who was securing a treble – and was given a 40/1 quote for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham by RaceBets after his 12-length win. “I’m delighted, he got a great ride from David again. He just loves that soft ground, he just ploughs on through it,” said De Bromhead.

Agrapart won the feature Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Lizzie Kelly had already claimed the valuable Betfair Hurdle on the six-year-old as well as becoming the first female rider to win a British Grade One on Tea For Two last season, but this year has been tougher.

Double

However, 2017 could not have started better as she rode a double, both for her step-father Nick Williams, and they can look forward to the rest of the season with optimism.

Having hit the front going well, Agrapart soon looked a sitting duck, with the favourite L’Ami Serge travelling strongly. He went two lengths clear at one point, but the famous hill claimed yet another victim as Kelly galvanised Agrapart to dig deep and get his head in front by a head.

“This horse is a legend, I knew he had a great shout. We came in quietly at 16/1 but the way he won the Betfair I knew he’d stay further and it’s rained all day, which was always going to suit him,” said Kelly.

Shantou Flyer gave his new connections an immediate return on their investment by winning the BetBright Best For Festival Betting Handicap Chase. Formerly trained in Ireland by Colin Bowe, the seven-year-old was having his first run for Rebecca Curtis and his first since the Galway Plate.

Village Vic gave his usual bold sight but went down by three lengths behind the 20/1 shot. Curtis said: “He jumped really well and came up the hill well. You look at him as a National horse as he stays so well, so maybe that’s the target.”

Willy Twiston-Davies, in his return to the jumps, partnered Cogry (9/2) to an emotional success in the BetBright Casino Handicap Hurdle. His best friend, Ryan Hatch, is still in hospital after a fall from the same horse at the last Cheltenham meeting. Willie Mullins’s hot streak continued after Next Destination, an 8/15 favourite, obliged in the last at Fairyhouse, with son Patrick on board.