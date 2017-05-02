Caravaggio ready for tilt at French 2000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien pulls Ascot winner out of Newmarket Classic with eye on Deauville run

Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio won each of his four starts as a juvenile. File photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Aidan O’Brien’s Caravaggio won each of his four starts as a juvenile. File photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Caravaggio remains on course for a possible tilt at the French 2000 Guineas on Sunday week.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt won each of his four starts as a juvenile including commanding victories in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The son of Scat Daddy was on Monday taken out of Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but could still get his shot at Classic glory in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Deauville.

O’Brien said: “We always had our eye on the French race with him and his big works are going to be this weekend.

“He’s going to do plenty this week and then we’ll see how we are going.

“We know that he can go sprinting anytime. He’s not short of pace.”

PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.