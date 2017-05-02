Caravaggio ready for tilt at French 2000 Guineas

Caravaggio remains on course for a possible tilt at the French 2000 Guineas on Sunday week.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt won each of his four starts as a juvenile including commanding victories in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The son of Scat Daddy was on Monday taken out of Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but could still get his shot at Classic glory in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Deauville.

O’Brien said: “We always had our eye on the French race with him and his big works are going to be this weekend.

“He’s going to do plenty this week and then we’ll see how we are going.

“We know that he can go sprinting anytime. He’s not short of pace.”

PA