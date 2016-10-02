C’est incroyable! Found leads 1-2-3 for Aidan O’Brien in Prix de l’arc de Triomphe

Found led home an incredible one-two-three for Aidan O’Brien in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly.

Last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf heroine arrived in Paris having filled the runner-up spot in five consecutive Group One events, most recently chasing home Almanzor in last month’s Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Unlucky in running 12 months ago, the 6-1 chance was always well positioned by Ryan Moore and was angled off the rail to mount her challenge in the straight.

Found quickened brilliantly heading inside the final two furlongs to claim the pacesetting Vedevani and never looked like being caught, keeping up the gallop for an emphatic success.

Highland Reel, winner of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot during the summer, took second spot under Seamie Heffernan.

Gold Cup hero Order Of St George rounded off the Ballydoyle-dominated finish in third for Frankie Dettori.

Roger Varian’s Postponed was the 15-8 favourite to continue his unbeaten campaign, but while he travelled well into the straight alongside Found, he could not pick up and was ultimately well-beaten.

Big Japanese hope Makahiki never threatened, while dual Derby hero Harzand could not get in a blow.

Part-owner Michael Tabor said: “I can’t believe it. First, second and third in the Arc, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s just incredible. Words can’t describe it. It’s just amazing.”

He added of Found: “This is the time of year for her. We knew we had a chance, but this is the Arc and it’s a tough race. It’s unreal.

“She’s a hardy, tough filly. I don’t have to say anything because her results speak for themselves, so it’s fantastic.

“It’s the race that all of America watches and obviously Europe does, too, so the whole world is watching. It’s a special race to say the least.”