Bryan Cooper suffers suspected broken arm in Fairyhouse fall

Gold Cup winning jockey unseated by Gordon Elliott’s favourite Ball D’Arc

Bryan Cooper and Ball D’Arc en route to victory at Naas in February. Photograph: Inpho

Bryan Cooper looks set for another spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken arm in a fall at Fairyhouse.

Cooper was riding the Gordon Elliott-trained Ball D’Arc in the Winter Festival December 3rd & 4th Beginners Chase when the 5-6 favourite made a mistake at the first fence and the rider was unseated.

The leading jockey was stood down for the remainder of the day and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Dr Adrian McGoldrick, senior medical officer for the Irish Turf Club, said: “I’ve spoken to casualty and Bryan has concussion and a possible fracture to his right forearm.”

Cooper only returned to action at the start of September after suffering a small laceration of his liver and a partially collapsed lung at the Galway Festival in late July.

He had secured a winner earlier in the day at Fairyhouse when the Elliott-trained Usurp justified 5-2 favouritism in the opening Jumps Racing Returns To Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle.

