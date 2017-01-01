Bryan Cooper facing lengthy lay-off with fractured pelvis

Gigginstown number one unseated by Arkwrisht at Punchestown on Saturday

Bryan Cooper is facing a long spell out after fracturing his pelvis at Punchestown. Photograph: Inpho/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Bryan Cooper is set for another lengthy injury lay-off after suffering a fractured pelvis following a spill in the first race at Punchestown on Saturday.

The rider, who enjoyed Grade One success in his role as number one rider for Gigginstown House Stud with Petit Mouchoir at Leopardstown on Thursday, was unseated after Arkwrisht made a bad mistake five out in a beginners’ chase.

Cooper was initially sent for a precautionary X-ray, but it was felt following that by Dr Paddy Kenny a scan at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown would be beneficial, and it was thought that would take place on Sunday or Monday.

However, Turf Club medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick said this evening: “Unfortunately a CT scan has confirmed Bryan has a fractured pelvis. He will be out for six to eight weeks.

“It is a such a rare injury, but the horse came right down on his pelvis.”

Cooper has been plagued by injury in recent seasons and only recently returned to action having fractured an arm in October.

In addition to Petit Mouchoir in the Ryanair Hurdle, he enjoyed a further top-level victory in the Gigginstown colours over the last few weeks when Apple’s Jade struck in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Punchestown, beating Vroum Vroum Mag.

He also scored for Gigginstown on the promising Death Duty in the Grade Two Navan Novice Hurdle.

