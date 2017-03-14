Bookies have the best of Champion Tuesday

Bookmakers admitted to getting the better of punters after Cheltenham’s opening day action where Altior at 1-4 i inthe Arkle was the only winning favourite.

A pair of Willie Mullins trained market leaders, Melon and Limini had to settle for minor placings, while the 16-1 Tiger Roll completed a Gordon Elliott hat-trick that was worth almost 2,000-1.

A Paddy Power spokesman conceded: “Melon, Yanworth and Limini all failed to sparkle and while punters got some respite from Altior, it was too little too early and the bookies have done well in the opening exchanges.”

Labaik was a 25-1 shot in the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle but had been available at double those odds in the morning as some punters took a chance that he would start.

“It’s a change of luck as the first day of the festival has been known to be very unkind to us,” a Ladbrokes spokesperson said. “We’re not counting our chickens just yet though!”