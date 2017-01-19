Black Hercules seeking a return to winning ways at Thurles

Jessica Harrington glad Sizing John won’t have to contend with Douvan this time

Black Hercules: “He’s been disappointing this year in his two runs, there’s no getting away from it,” said assistant trainer Patrick Mullins. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Black Hercules: “He’s been disappointing this year in his two runs, there’s no getting away from it,” said assistant trainer Patrick Mullins. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Cheltenham Festival winner Black Hercules is on a retrieval mission in the Ladbrokes Ireland Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles on Thursday.

The eight-year-old only suffered defeat once in his novice chase season, when he fell in a commanding position in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan.

But that did not stop him from winning at Cheltenham as he powered up the hill to beat Bristol De Mai in the JLT Novices’ Chase.

This season has been a different story, though, as Black Hercules ran a lacklustre race in the John Durkan on his return and was predictably no match for his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Douvan at Leopardstown over Christmas.

“He’s been disappointing this year in his two runs, there’s no getting away from it,” said assistant trainer Patrick Mullins.

“For whatever reason, his John Durkan run was very poor. He’d been working well going into it and we thought he’d go close.

“His work was good after it so we ran him over two miles, which is a bit short for him so I suppose that wasn’t too bad a run but certainly not up to the standards he set last year.

“This trip is ideal. He’s still showing all his old sparkle at home, so we expect him to run well, but he does have a Grade One penalty to carry.

“We hope he can return to last year’s form as we can find no reason for him not to. You can’t say he’s a spring horse as he was winning in the winter last year.”

Sizing John’s connections are particularly glad Douvan is not running.

Now with Jessica Harrington, having left Henry de Bromhead, he has chased the superstar home on no fewer than seven occasions.

Get home

“Obviously it will be nice for him to not have to chase Douvan, for a change,” said Harrington.

“Stepping up in trip is obviously the question mark. He ran over two and a half miles last season and didn’t appear to get home over it but he’s another year older now. Obviously we’re hoping he gets the trip. If he does it will be interesting.”

Smashing has been trained by Mullins and De Bromhead and is now with Mouse Morris. He shaped well for a long way in the Lexus when appearing not to stay three miles.

“I thought he actually ran a very good race in the Lexus, he certainly ran better than his finishing position suggests,” said Morris. “It looked pretty clear that he needed to come back in trip so, if you want, he’s running over his right trip.

“He likes a fair bit of dig in the ground so we’re hoping he can go well.”

De Bromhead runs Sub Lieutenant, who beat subsequent Lexus winner Outlander at Down Royal before finishing a fine third to Djakadam in the John Durkan.

“Sub Lieutenant has had a super season and his form looks even better now,” said De Bromhead.

Boxing Along and Letter Of Credit complete the field.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.