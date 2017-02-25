Barry Geraghty taken to hospital after Kempton fall

Barry Geraghty was taken to hospital for further checks following a fall in the BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

His mount, the 8-15 favourite Charli Parcs, came to grief at the penultimate hurdle in the Grade Two event, with Geraghty appearing to take a kick to the upper body from a following horse.

While Geraghty eventually rose to his feet and walked gingerly into the ambulance, clerk of the course Barney Clifford confirmed the rider had headed to St George’s Hospital in nearby Tooting for a more thorough check.

Clifford said: “I’ve spoken to Barry and he’s going to hospital for further examination at St George’s in Tooting.”

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Charli Parcs, said on Twitter: “Charli Parcs appears none the worse after his fall but Barry gone for X-rays. Hoping he’s ok. Horse looked to be coming back on the bridle.”