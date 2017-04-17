Barry Geraghty suffers broken arm in Irish National form

Barry Geraghty is set for another lengthy injury lay-off after breaking his arm in a fall at Fairyhouse on Monday.

Geraghty, who only recently returned from lung and rib injuries which forced him to miss the Cheltenham Festival, was riding Minella Foru in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

The pair fell at the eighth, bringing down Arbre De Vie, and Geraghty could be seen holding his arm.

He missed the winning ride on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Slowmotion in the following race and was taken to hospital for X-rays.

Turf Club medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick later confirmed Geraghty would have surgery on his fractured left humerus on Tuesday.

He said: “It is the same injury he suffered last year (following a fall from Cernunnos at Market Rasen in July), but on the other side. He is looking at three months out and will have surgery tomorrow.