Barry Geraghty suffers broken arm in Irish National form

Irish jockey only recently returned from lung and rib injuries, and is facing another layoff

Barry Geraghty on Slowmotion wins the sixth race of the day at Fairyhouse on Monday. Photograph: Inpho

Barry Geraghty on Slowmotion wins the sixth race of the day at Fairyhouse on Monday. Photograph: Inpho

 

Barry Geraghty is set for another lengthy injury lay-off after breaking his arm in a fall at Fairyhouse on Monday.

Geraghty, who only recently returned from lung and rib injuries which forced him to miss the Cheltenham Festival, was riding Minella Foru in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

The pair fell at the eighth, bringing down Arbre De Vie, and Geraghty could be seen holding his arm.

He missed the winning ride on the Joseph O’Brien-trained Slowmotion in the following race and was taken to hospital for X-rays.

Turf Club medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick later confirmed Geraghty would have surgery on his fractured left humerus on Tuesday.

He said: “It is the same injury he suffered last year (following a fall from Cernunnos at Market Rasen in July), but on the other side. He is looking at three months out and will have surgery tomorrow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.