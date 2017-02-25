Barry Geraghty remains ‘hopeful’ of making Cheltenham

Barry Geraghty is “hopeful” he will still be able to ride at the Cheltenham Festival despite facing a spell on the sidelines after being injured in a fall from Charli Parcs at Kempton Park.

The rider was taken to hospital for further examination following the spill from the odds-on favourite at the second-last in the BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, which was won by Master Blueyes.

Geraghty appeared to take a kick to the upper body from a following horse, and while he eventually rose to his feet and walked gingerly into the ambulance, clerk of the course Barney Clifford confirmed the rider had headed to St George’s Hospital in nearby Tooting for a more thorough check.

Speaking on www.attheraces.com on Saturday evening, Geraghty said: “Charli Parcs just stepped at the flight and came down. I got a bit of a kicking from Harry Skelton’s horse Bedrock who was coming behind us. I was sore afterwards so I gave up the rest of my rides in the day.

“The prognosis is not too bad. I have a slightly collapsed lung and a cracked rib, and the doctors are hopeful that I will be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival. I’m hopeful too.”

Geraghty, who has a host of big mounts to look forward to at Prestbury Park next month, had enjoyed much better fortune in the opening race on the card, winning on the Alan King-trained River Frost in the JP McManus colours.

Meanwhile Former Hennessy Gold Cup winner Triolo D’Alene has been retired after suffering an injury in the BetBright Chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old, who enjoyed his finest hour at Newbury in 2013, was pulled up quickly after the second fence by Jerry McGrath, while another Seven Barrows runner, Cocktails At Dawn, fell at the ninth fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson said on Twitter: “Triolo D’Alene suffered a nasty fracture to the ball of his pelvis and will spend a while at the vets with Simon Knapp. He was bright leaving the course & all the staff kemptonparkrace did a great job looking after him.

“We all love him to bits as he has been a true star. But he will now hopefully enjoy a long & happy retirement.”