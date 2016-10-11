Barry Geraghty makes Irish return on Tuesday

Barry Geraghty is back in action in Ireland for the first time in almost three months at Galway on Tuesday and Aspen Colorado can provide him with a perfect return.

The former champion jockey fractured his right arm in July and made a low-key return at Newton Abbott on Friday. He did however ride a winner at Chepstow on Saturday and can look forward to two more rides for his boss JP McManus around Ballybrit.

Joseph O’Brien trains both and while All The Answers may struggle to concede weight to Copy Print in a handicap, Aspen Colorado should be tough to beat in the novice hurdle.

The former smart bumper performer overcame a noticeable lack of market confidence on his jumping debut at Listowel and should relish much better ground conditions here. The fact Geraghty is on board rather than the 120 rated Joshua Lane looks another plus for Aspen Colorado.

With Bryan Cooper out of action for up to six weeks after fracturing his arm at Fairyhouse on Saturday Sean Flanagan is on board the Listowel bumper winner Le Martalin in the opening maiden hurdle.

Noel Meade’s new stable jockey is also due to partner Monksland in the four-runner conditions chase. Whether ground conditions will be ideal for him is debatable but they should be perfect for last season’s Coral Cup winner Diamond King who starts over fences in the Beginners Chase.