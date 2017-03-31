Barry Geraghty given all clear for Grand National Festival

Barry Geraghty has announced he will be fit to ride at next week’s Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Geraghty has been on the sidelines since suffering six broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a fall at Kempton at the end of February.

Those injuries saw him miss out on the Cheltenham Festival but after undergoing scans on Tuesday, Geraghty has now been passed fit to return to action and he is hoping to be back in action at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

He told www.attheraces.com: “I got the results of my scan this evening and, thankfully, everything came back clear and I’m good to go.

“I knew that I was fine, the lungs and the ribs have responded well. I have been working away around the place at home and I have been riding out. I rode work on Cause Of Causes on Wednesday and I’m off now to school More Of That on Friday morning. Even so, it was still a big relief to get the OK.

“It has been a long week, it has been a long wait, just waiting for the word, but it has been worth the wait.

“It was obviously a big shame to miss out on Cheltenham, but I’m delighted to get back now in time for Aintree, and to be able to look ahead to Fairyhouse and Punchestown.

“I hope to have my first rides back at Fairyhouse on Sunday. Thanks to everyone who has helped me over the last few weeks. I’m just really looking forward to getting going again.”