Barry Geraghty eyeing up Galway for his return to racing

Irish jockey suffered his latest injury during the Grand National when he broke his arm

Barry Geraghty is aiming to be back in the saddle in time for the Galway Festival in July. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Barry Geraghty is aiming to be back in the saddle in time for the Galway Festival in July.

An injury-ravaged season was compounded when he broke his arm in a fall from Minella Foru in the Irish Grand National.

That tumble ruled him out of the Punchestown Festival having already missed Cheltenham due to lung and rib injuries he sustained in a fall at Kempton in February. He also broke his other arm in a fall at Market Rasen last July.

Geraghty told www.attheraces.com: “From a personal point of view, it was disappointing to miss the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals through injury.

“I am on the road to recovery now though. My arm has had the plate inserted, so I now have matching scars on each arm! It is not weight-bearing yet, but I do have the use of it.

“My back is still sore. I broke a wing of a vertebrae and the muscle in that area has been giving me trouble, but it is improving.

“I am swimming and doing all that I can do to get back as quickly as possible. My aim is to get back in time for the Galway Festival at the end of July, and I am on track for that.

“Everyone has been great, the boss (JP McManus) has been great, there is no pressure on me to get back except for the pressure that I am putting on myself.”

