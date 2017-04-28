Bacardys takes Champion Novice Hurdle to increase Willie Mullins’ lead

Patrick Mullins rode his second Grade One winner of the day for his father

Patrick Mullins riding Bacardys (R, yellow/black) clears the last to win The Tattersalls Ireland Champion Novice Hurdle Race from Finianas Oscar (L, red cap). Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Patrick Mullins riding Bacardys (R, yellow/black) clears the last to win The Tattersalls Ireland Champion Novice Hurdle Race from Finianas Oscar (L, red cap). Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

 

Bacardys provided Willie and Patrick Mullins with a big-race double after a thrilling conclusion to the Tattersalls Ireland Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Just over half an hour after the father-son combination teamed up to land the Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle with Wicklow Brave, Bacardys was a 10-1 shot for his Grade One assignment.

Stablemate Let’s Dance and Kemboy took the field along for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, but weakened from the home turn, after which Colin Tizzard’s 13-8 favourite Finian’s Oscar strode to the front.

However, just like he did when winning the Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in February, Bacardys finished powerfully and got up to beat the British challenger in the shadows of the post, winning by a short head.

Death Duty was third ahead of Let’s Dance in fourth.

Mullins junior said: “I wasn’t sure coming to the last, but I knew I was making a little bit of ground.

“I had no stride at the last and had to just sit, which wasn’t ideal, but the other horse (Finian’s Oscar) didn’t wing it either.

“I thought I was too far back after losing my position in the back straight — he just wasn’t jumping slick enough.

“I just took a chance, left him in his comfort zone and let him come with one run.

“I have to say thanks to dad for letting me ride this horse. It’s great to be able to repay the faith.”

Willie Mullins said: “I thought the game was up halfway down the back, but Patrick said he just wasn’t travelling.

“Once he got him running again I thought he could at least get some prize-money, but I could see the way Patrick was riding he still felt he had life there.

“I’d say he rode the finish of his life to get up. It was a fantastic ride and to win two Grade Ones in just over half an hour — what a day!

“I wouldn’t let him ride if he wasn’t good enough. He’s able to think out a race in mid-race and change plans. He’s just very good, and has been at it long enough.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.