Arrogate to rest before bid to retain Breeders’ Cup Classic

Four-year-old produced jaw-dropping performance to win Dubai World Cup at Meydan

Mike Smith and Arrogate en-route to a stunning victory in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Arrogate is to have a well-deserved break before being prepared for back-to-back victories in the Breeders’ Cup Classic following his astonishing display to win the Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday.

The Bob Baffert-trained grey produced one of the greatest performances in the history of horse racing to take the near €5.8million first prize after facing a near impossible task.

The four-year-old, carrying the famous Khalid Abdullah colours also sported by Frankel, was last after being squeezed out at the start and one stage was some 20 lengths behind the leader.

Jockey Mike Smith did not panic and going down the back straight worked his way into the race before the turbo kicked in as Arrogate stormed past the leader Gun Runner over a furlong out to land an unlikely victory by two and a quarter lengths.

“It was an extraordinary performance. It was one for the ages, as they say,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to the owner.

“So far, he’s come out of the race fine.

“He’ll have a break now and aim for the Breeders’ Cup. That will be his main objective.

“Obviously we have to get him back home, see how he is and give him some time to chill and then bring him back with the Breeders’ Cup in mind.”

