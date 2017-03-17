Arctic Fire blazes home to give Willie Mullins his fifth winner

After going the first two days without a win the Irish trainer has hit back in some style

Paul Townend celebrates winning the 2.10 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle on Arctic Fire at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Arctic Fire put up a terrific weight-carrying performance to give Willie Mullins a fifth Cheltenham Festival winner of the week in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

Runner-up in the 2015 Champion Hurdle, Arctie Fire (20-1) got up on the run to the line under Paul Townend to snatch the spoils.

Wakea held a clear lead up to the final flight where he was swallowed up by the pack, as Arctic Fire came through late to win by a neck from L’Ami Serge. Ozzie The Oscar was another neck away in third and Air Horse One fourth.

Townend said: “It’s some training performance to get him back after such a long absence.

“He had top weight but he had it for a reason and I went out with the mindset to ride him like the best horse and thankfully it paid off.

“Donagh (Meyler, on Wakea) had a big lead but it’s very hard to do round here, you don’t get that much of a lead without doing a hell of a lot.

“At that stage I had no choice but to drop in, there was nothing I could do about it.”

