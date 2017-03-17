Arctic Fire and Penhill help Willie Mullins make it a super six

After going the first two days without a win the Irish trainer has hit back in some style

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on Penhill for Willie Mullins. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on Penhill for Willie Mullins. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

 

Arctic Fire put up a terrific weight-carrying performance to give Willie Mullins a fifth Cheltenham Festival winner of the week in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

Runner-up in the 2015 Champion Hurdle, Arctie Fire (20-1) got up on the run to the line under Paul Townend to snatch the spoils.

Wakea held a clear lead up to the final flight where he was swallowed up by the pack, as Arctic Fire came through late to win by a neck from L’Ami Serge. Ozzie The Oscar was another neck away in third and Air Horse One fourth.

Paul Townend celebrates winning the 2.10 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle on Arctic Fire at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters
Paul Townend celebrates winning the 2.10 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle on Arctic Fire at the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Townend said: “It’s some training performance to get him back after such a long absence.

“He had top weight but he had it for a reason and I went out with the mindset to ride him like the best horse and thankfully it paid off.

“Donagh (Meyler, on Wakea) had a big lead but it’s very hard to do round here, you don’t get that much of a lead without doing a hell of a lot.

“At that stage I had no choice but to drop in, there was nothing I could do about it.”

Penhill came from way off the pace to come out on top in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and continue Mullins’s domination of the final two days.

Mullins was winning his sixth race of the Festival and Paul Townend his second.

Ami Desbois did the donkey work to two out but there were soon just three vying for victory with Penhill, Monalee and Wholestone taking over.

The latter was the first to crack and try as Monalee could, Penhill (16-1) held the aces as he powered up the hill to win by three and a half lengths. Wholestone was four lengths away in third.

Townend said: “He’s a class horse, we kept him wide to get into a rhythm.

“I won on him over three miles at Christmas at Limerick on heavy ground and he saw it out really well.”

Owner Tony Bloom, chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion FC, said: “I’m over the moon for everyone involved, it was a great ride by Paul and it’s a brilliant horse we have here.

“He was looking good all the way and two out we were expecting him to win, his hurdling was a lot better than it has been and he’s got the pace.

“Racing over three miles has been the making of him, as it gives him more time for his jumping.

“I haven’t had many Cheltenham runners, so it is very exciting. I’ve brought a lot of friends and they’re all on at 16 and 20-1.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.