AP McCoy: Keep Thistlecrack and Cue Card apart at Kempton

Anthony McCoy feels that stablemates Thistlecrack and Cue Card should be kept apart at Kempton Park on Stephen’s Day.

The now retired 20-times champion jockey, whose sole victory in the Grade One prize came aboard three-times Gold Cup winner Best Mate in 2002, believes that trainer Colin Tizzard should take separate paths with his two stable stars.

While Cue Card remains on course to defend his 32Red King George VI Chase crown, a decision is yet to be made whether he will be joined by last season’s World Hurdle winner Thistlecrack with the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase, better known as the Feltham, also being considered by connections.

McCoy said: “They are two sets of owners and there are two different jockeys but if I was Colin Tizzard I would be inclined to try and win both races.

“In the Feltham Thistlecrack would take a hell of a lot of beating where as in the King George there is good standard with Cue Card and whatever else may take their chance. It also depends what will come over from Ireland.

“Thistlecrack is a horse with huge potential and it is hard to know if his jumping would be better or worse in a good race. It is very difficult to judge him on what he has done so far as he has been ridden to get round.

“In a more competitive race, though, he might be even better.”

Meanwhile Newbury has announced last month’s Hennessy Gold Cup was the last running of the race under the sponsorship of the drinks firm, bringing an end to one of the longest associations in the sport.

The Grade Three handicap, which was won this year by the Tizzard-trained Native River, was backed by Hennessy for 60 years, but the company has decided not to continue the sponsorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominic Burke, chairman of Newbury, said: “For anyone with even a passing interest in jump racing, the Hennessy Gold Cup has been a race that has captured the imagination.

“It has helped to identify future stars, confirmed existing champions and produced as much emotion and excitement as almost any other race in the calendar.

“We are enormously grateful to several generations of the Hennessy family and the company’s management team for their wonderful support of such a special event, but everything comes to an end at some point and it is fitting that the sponsorship is drawing to a close after such a thrilling race to mark the 60th Hennessy Gold Cup as the highlight of two wonderful days of top-class jump racing last month.”