Annie Power will not race at Cheltenham, Willie Mullins says

Nine-year-old became first mare in 22 years to claim the Cheltenham Hurdle last year

Annie Power ridden by Ruby Walsh on the way to winning the Stan James Champion Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Annie Power ridden by Ruby Walsh on the way to winning the Stan James Champion Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Annie Power has been ruled out of this season’s Cheltenham Festival after suffering a leg injury, trainer Willie Mullins has announced.

The popular nine-year-old brought the house down when breaking her Festival duck by becoming the first mare in 22 years to claim the Champion Hurdle at Prestbury Park last March, but has not been seen in competitive action since following up in the Aintree Hurdle last April.

Mullins revealed last week Annie Power was nearing a return to action, with a mares’ hurdle at Punchestown on February 22nd pencilled in as a potential comeback target and springboard to Cheltenham.

However, he revealed on Wednesday morning she would miss the showpiece meeting.

Mullins said: “She’s picked up a leg injury and is going to miss the Cheltenham Festival.”

