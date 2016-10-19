Annie Power expected to make comeback in Morgiana Hurdle

Next month’s Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown appears the most likely comeback target for Annie Power.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old became the first mare in 22 years to claim Champion Hurdle glory at Cheltenham in March and was even more dominant when following up at Aintree.

With last year’s Champion Hurdle hero Faugheen set to return to action this season, having been unable to defend his crown at Prestbury Park due to injury, Mullins will need to split his aces and he could make his return in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

“Annie Power is in good order and all is well with her,” the trainer told the At The Races website.“She’ll be going down the Champion Hurdle route and we have the Morgiana Hurdle pencilled in as a possibility for her return.

“Faugheen is in good shape and his starting point will be either the Morgiana or the Hatton’s Grace. He won’t have any problem with two-and-a-half miles in the Hatton’s Grace if we point him in that direction. He’ll be one that we play by ear as the season progresses.”

Annie Power and Faugheen spearhead a formidable team of hurdlers housed at Closutton. Ivan Grozny, winner of his last three starts, is also in contention for the Morgiana Hurdle.

Vroum Vroum Mag is unbeaten in 10 starts since arriving in Ireland in a combination of chases and hurdle races and won the Punchestown Champion Hurdle in April.

“She can do any job,” Mullins said. “She is probably top-class over both hurdles and fences. Her performance at Punchestown was fantastic and it reflected the work she had been doing at home.

“Given that she is in Rich Ricci’s colours and he has plenty of talent in all divisions, she could well play the role of super sub all season and take up the challenge whenever he doesn’t have another suitable runner for a big race.”