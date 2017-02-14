Andrew Lynch aiming to be back in time for Cheltenham

Top jockey eager to be back in the saddle after suffering a broken arm in August

Brian O'Connor

Andrew Lynch: “I’d like to be riding and it is frustrating but at least I have something to aim for now.” Photograph: Matt Mackey/Presseye/Inpho

Top jockey Andrew Lynch aims to finally make his return from a broken arm in time for Cheltenham in four weeks’ time.

Lynch, a multiple festival-winning rider, broke his right arm in a spill at Cork at the end of August and has endured a frustrating time since with a bone graft operation required just after Christmas.

“I had a feeling myself around the middle of December that it had got to a point but wasn’t getting stronger. So I went back to the specialist, who referred me to a different specialist, and I had a bone graft and a plate put in. Once that was done it has felt a lot better,” he said.

“Hopefully the plan is that I’ll be able to come back the week before Cheltenham. The specialist feels with normal progression that should happen. I should be able to start riding out next week, get fit and then hopefully get the all-clear,” Lynch added.

Sizing Europe memorably provided Lynch with back-to-back Cheltenham victories when landing the Arkle in 2010 and the following year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Lynch also scored at the 2010 festival on board the Paul Gilligan-trained Berties Dream in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle and Sizing Australia landed the 2011 Cross-Country event.  

During a career which includes 20 Grade One victories in total, Lynch has enjoyed consistent success with trainer Henry De Bromhead who has enjoyed a notably successful winter campaign.  

“I’d like to be riding and it is frustrating but at least I have something to aim for now. Hopefully I can come back and prove I’m still able to do it,” Lynch said.

The last winner for the famously hard-working rider came on the De Bromhead trained Ridestan at Killarney in August.   

