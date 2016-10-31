Aidan O’Brien-trained Found set for Breeders’ Cup Turf rather than Classic

Reports in America indicate thePrix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Found will defend her crown in Saturday night’s Breeders’ Cup Turf rather than attempt to beat the cream of America’s dirt stars in the Classic at Santa Anita.

A first race on dirt had been originally mooted for the Aidan O’Brien-trained star last week and the Classic had been nominated as her first preference. But the decision appears to have been taken by Found’s Coolmore connections that she will instead stay on grass and run in the $4 million mile and a half race.

Found beat Golden Horn in the Turf a year ago at Keeneland and she is set to be joined this time by her stable companion Highland Reel. She has been installed as a 2-1 favourite by some bookmakers.

Found had been a 16-1 shot for the $5 million Classic where she would have had to tackle the US stars California Chrome, Arrogate and Frosted.