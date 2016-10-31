Aidan O’Brien-trained Found set for Breeders’ Cup Turf rather than Classic

Found is set to be joined by her stable companion Highland Ree

Brian O'Connor

Aidan O’Brien: A first race on dirt had been originally mooted for his star last week. Photograph: Inpho

Aidan O’Brien: A first race on dirt had been originally mooted for his star last week. Photograph: Inpho

 

Reports in America indicate thePrix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Found will defend her crown in Saturday night’s Breeders’ Cup Turf rather than attempt to beat the cream of America’s dirt stars in the Classic at Santa Anita.

A first race on dirt had been originally mooted for the Aidan O’Brien-trained star last week and the Classic had been nominated as her first preference. But the decision appears to have been taken by Found’s Coolmore connections that she will instead stay on grass and run in the $4 million mile and a half race.

Found beat Golden Horn in the Turf a year ago at Keeneland and she is set to be joined this time by her stable companion Highland Reel. She has been installed as a 2-1 favourite by some bookmakers.

Found had been a 16-1 shot for the $5 million Classic where she would have had to tackle the US stars California Chrome, Arrogate and Frosted.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.