Aidan O’Brien’s strong hand in Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial

Master of Ballydoyle has eight of the 13 entries as he seeks first win in race since 2013

Aidan O’Brien: has won the Derby trial at Leopardstown ten times, the last occasion being in 2013 with Battle of Marengo. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Aidan O’Brien has eight entries of the 13 in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown on Sunday.

While the master of Ballydoyle has won the race 10 times, he has not been successful since 2013 when Battle Of Marengo prevailed.

Douglas Macarthur, Yucatan and Capri, the second, third and fourth home in the Ballysax, could all clash again.

Diodorus, Ensign, Finn McCool, Tay Mahal and Venice Beach, the only one of the eight who won last time out, complete the team.

Joseph O’Brien’s Druid’s Cross, Jim Bolger’s Dubai Sand, Inshayable and Naturalist, first and second in a maiden at the track, and Night Of Glory complete the possibles.

In the Amethyst Stakes, Dermot Weld has entered Foxtrot Charlie and Raymonda, while the popular duo of Elleval and Sruthan are among nine possibles.

Jim Bolger’s Tribal Beat, O’Brien’s Peace Envoy and Cougar Mountain and Gordon Lord Byron are also in the mix.

In the Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten Sibilance is among 14 fillies entered.

Fozzy Stack’s Angel Island, Michael O’Callaghan’s Holy Cat and Weld’s Sorelle Delle Rose are other promising types.

O’Brien has entered Alluringly and Rain Goddess among his five-strong team.

