Aidan O’Brien loses ‘Non-Trier’ appeal

Aidan O’Brien has lost his appeal against a €2,000 fine imposed under the Turf club’s new ‘Non-Trier’ rules over the running and riding of the Coolmore Stud owned Music Box at Dundalk 10 days ago.

A Referrals Committee hearing at Turf Club headquarters on Monday afternoon upheld the penalties imposed by the racecourse stewards after Music Box finished third to her stable companion Asking in a maiden race.

Wayne Lordan, who along with O’Brien represented himself at the hearing which lasted almost an hour and a half, also had his appeal against a five day suspension dismissed.

Music Box, who is owned by John Magnier and the other Coolmore partners, had her 42-day suspension imposed under the controversial Rule 212 confirmed as well.

The Referrals Committee, which was chaired by the retired Supreme Court Justice Joe Finnegan, exonerated both O’Brien and Lordan of another charge of schooling in public which was imposed by the Dundalk stewards.