2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up On His Own retired

Willie Mullins’ 13-year-old’s career ended by injury after reappearance at Thurles

2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up On His Own (L) has been retired. Photograph: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up On His Own has been retired due to injury.

Willie Mullins’ 13-year-old made his hunter chase debut at Thurles last week in the colours of the Prince & Paupers Syndicate, a group of owners made up of the trainer’s son, Patrick, and several of his friends.

The former Graham Wylie-owned veteran was far from disgraced in finishing second to Foxrock, but that proved to be the final start of his career.

Mullins jnr said: “On His Own has had to be retired, I’m afraid.

“He ran well in Thurles, but returned with an injury and we’ve had to call it a day.

“It’s a shame as we were looking forward to having a bit of sport with him in hunter chases.

“He did win a point-to-point for us a couple of weeks ago.

“We’ll have to try and find another one now.”

On His Own was beaten just a short head by Lord Windermere in a dramatic renewal of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2014.

The stewards held a lengthy inquiry into possible interference between the first two, but deemed the placings should remain unaltered.

