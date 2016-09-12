£1 million Triple Crown to return for 2016/17 national hunt season

Jockey Club Racecourses has announced the return of the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown for the 2016/17 jumps season.

Any horse who can land the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March will pick up a £1 million bonus.

The last horse to complete the hat-trick was the legendary Kauto Star a decade ago, while the Colin Tizzard-trained Cue Card won the Betfair Chase and the King George last season before falling three fences from home in the blue riband at Prestbury Park.

Should a horse achieve the remarkable feat, the bonus would be awarded to connections as follows: 65% to the winning owners, 15% to the trainer, 10% to stable staff at the winning yard, and 10% to the jockey (split a third per race if different jockeys riding).

Paul Fisher, group managing director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We’d love a special horse to capture the public’s imagination and take their place in racing folklore by winning the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown.

“It was fantastic to hear people label last season’s bonus contender, Cue Card, as ‘the People’s Horse’ and we look forward to the challenge of going one better being considered for the finest staying chasers racing today. It would be tremendous for our sport.”

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father, said: “This is brilliant news. Having got so close to winning the Chase Triple Crown bonus with Cue Card last season, that’s what he’ll be aiming at this time.”

Kauto Star’s trainer Paul Nicholls also welcomed the news.

“Kauto Star winning the Betfair Chase, King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season really cemented his legend among the public,” said the Ditcheat handler.

“You’ve got to be a special horse but he showed it could be done and it’s great for jump racing that the Jockey Club is putting up this bonus challenge.”

Ireland’s all-conquering champion trainer Willie Mullins added: “This is a serious prize that deserves serious consideration this season.

“Well done to Jockey Club Racecourses for putting it up for us to have a go at. It’s also something that hopefully will spark the public interest too.”