£1 million Triple Crown to return for 2016/17 national hunt season

Cue Card nearly completed King George, Betfair Chase and Gold Cup treble in 2015/16

Cue Card came close to winning the £1 million Triple Crown in the 2015/16 season. Photograph: Getty

Cue Card came close to winning the £1 million Triple Crown in the 2015/16 season. Photograph: Getty

 

Jockey Club Racecourses has announced the return of the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown for the 2016/17 jumps season.

Any horse who can land the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March will pick up a £1 million bonus.

The last horse to complete the hat-trick was the legendary Kauto Star a decade ago, while the Colin Tizzard-trained Cue Card won the Betfair Chase and the King George last season before falling three fences from home in the blue riband at Prestbury Park.

Should a horse achieve the remarkable feat, the bonus would be awarded to connections as follows: 65% to the winning owners, 15% to the trainer, 10% to stable staff at the winning yard, and 10% to the jockey (split a third per race if different jockeys riding).

Paul Fisher, group managing director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We’d love a special horse to capture the public’s imagination and take their place in racing folklore by winning the Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown.

“It was fantastic to hear people label last season’s bonus contender, Cue Card, as ‘the People’s Horse’ and we look forward to the challenge of going one better being considered for the finest staying chasers racing today. It would be tremendous for our sport.”

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father, said: “This is brilliant news. Having got so close to winning the Chase Triple Crown bonus with Cue Card last season, that’s what he’ll be aiming at this time.”

Kauto Star’s trainer Paul Nicholls also welcomed the news.

“Kauto Star winning the Betfair Chase, King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season really cemented his legend among the public,” said the Ditcheat handler.

“You’ve got to be a special horse but he showed it could be done and it’s great for jump racing that the Jockey Club is putting up this bonus challenge.”

Ireland’s all-conquering champion trainer Willie Mullins added: “This is a serious prize that deserves serious consideration this season.

“Well done to Jockey Club Racecourses for putting it up for us to have a go at. It’s also something that hopefully will spark the public interest too.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.