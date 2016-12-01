Pat Hickey set to return home as Olympic body puts up bail money

Group says temporary loan is being made on ‘humanitarian’ grounds

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ian O'Riordan

Pat Hickey: the statement said the payment was made as a “temporary loan” so he could return to Ireland to receive medical treatment for a heart condition Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Pat Hickey: the statement said the payment was made as a “temporary loan” so he could return to Ireland to receive medical treatment for a heart condition Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

 

Pat Hickey, the former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), is expected to return home shortly after an international Olympic body put up the €410,000 bail required for him to leave Brazil.

The bail bond has been paid by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

Mr Hickey was arrested in his hotel room in Rio de Janeiro on charges of ticket-touting when he was attending the Olympic Games in the city in August. He was released after being held in prison for several days, but the authorities retained his passport.

Last month a court in Rio ruled his passport should be returned to him and that he could return to Ireland “to treat a health problem” on condition he pay a bond to the court of 1.5 million Brazilian Reals (€410,000).

The OCI ruled out any intervention in relation to the bond, describing it as a “personal matter”.

As well as being OCI president, Mr Hickey had also served as a vice-president of ANOC, the official affiliation of the 206 national Olympic committees which is fully recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a statement, ANOC said “it can confirm that on humanitarian grounds they have agreed to temporarily loan the bail payment for Patrick Hickey to return home for medical reasons.

“The decision was unanimously approved by ANOC president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and all ANOC vice-presidents via a postal vote on 20 November 2016.”

The statement said the payment was made as a “temporary loan” so Mr Hickey could meet his bail requirements and return to Ireland to receive medical treatment for a heart condition.

“The terms of the temporary loan make it clear that it must be repaid to ANOC in full. For legal reasons, all other terms and conditions surrounding his bail payment will remain confidential.”

Sheikh Al-Sabah, from Kuwait, considered a good friend of Mr Hickey, was among those to speak out in his favour at last month’s ANOC general assembly in Doha, referring to Mr Hickey as our “dear VP”.

IOC president Thomas Bach, a lawyer, also touched on the subject in his keynote address, saying “we have to say, clearly, that as long as there is no result, our colleague enjoys the presumption of innocence”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.