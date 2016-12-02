Paralympic athletes recognised at awards ceremony
Ireland team at Paralympics in Rio won 11 medals including gold for Eoghan Clifford
Eoghan Clifford is welcomed back from Rio by wife Magdalena and daughter Zofia: given Outstanding Male Performance award. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
The Irish Paralympic Awards took place in Dublin on Friday night to honour the athletes who returned from the Paralympics in Rio, Brazil with 11 medals: four gold, four silver and three bronze.
Jason Smyth claimed the T13 100 metres title for the third Paralympics in succession while Michael McKillop backed up his success in London four years ago by winning the T37 1500 metres.
Cycling also provided a golden return with Eoghan Clifford (gold and bronze) and the women’s tandem of Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (gold and silver) receiving the Outstanding Male and Female Performance awards for their Rio achievements.
Silver medallist Niamh McCarthy received an award for the Outstanding Games Debut performance while Mark Rohan was inaugurated into the Hall of Fame. Ireland’s other medal winners were Orla Barry (silver), Colin Lynch (silver), Ellen Keane (bronze) and Noelle Lenihan (bronze).
Young Paralympian of the Games: Noelle Lenihan
Outstanding Male Performance: Eoghan Clifford
Outstanding Female Performance: Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal
Outstanding Games Debut Performance: Niamh McCarthy
Outstanding Team Member (Non-Athlete): Dr Joe Conway
Outstanding Team Member (Athlete): James Scully
President’s Award: Gary McManus
Irish Paralympic Order: Angela Hendra
Hall of Fame: Mark Rohan
Best Paralympic Games Digital Coverage: RTÉ Sport Online
Best Paralympic Games Radio Coverage: Oisin Langan (Newstalk)
Best Paralympic Games Written Coverage: John O’Sullivan (The Irish Times)
Best Paralympic Games Image: Diarmuid Greene (Sportsfile)
Best Paralympic Games TV Coverage: RTÉ Sport