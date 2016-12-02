Paralympic athletes recognised at awards ceremony

Ireland team at Paralympics in Rio won 11 medals including gold for Eoghan Clifford

Eoghan Clifford is welcomed back from Rio by wife Magdalena and daughter Zofia: given Outstanding Male Performance award. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Irish Paralympic Awards took place in Dublin on Friday night to honour the athletes who returned from the Paralympics in Rio, Brazil with 11 medals: four gold, four silver and three bronze.

Jason Smyth claimed the T13 100 metres title for the third Paralympics in succession while Michael McKillop backed up his success in London four years ago by winning the T37 1500 metres.

Cycling also provided a golden return with Eoghan Clifford (gold and bronze) and the women’s tandem of Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (gold and silver) receiving the Outstanding Male and Female Performance awards for their Rio achievements.

Silver medallist Niamh McCarthy received an award for the Outstanding Games Debut performance while Mark Rohan was inaugurated into the Hall of Fame. Ireland’s other medal winners were Orla Barry (silver), Colin Lynch (silver), Ellen Keane (bronze) and Noelle Lenihan (bronze).

Young Paralympian of the Games: Noelle Lenihan

Outstanding Male Performance: Eoghan Clifford

Outstanding Female Performance: Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal

Outstanding Games Debut Performance: Niamh McCarthy

Outstanding Team Member (Non-Athlete): Dr Joe Conway

Outstanding Team Member (Athlete): James Scully

President’s Award: Gary McManus

Irish Paralympic Order: Angela Hendra

Hall of Fame: Mark Rohan

Best Paralympic Games Digital Coverage: RTÉ Sport Online

Best Paralympic Games Radio Coverage: Oisin Langan (Newstalk)

Best Paralympic Games Written Coverage: John O’Sullivan (The Irish Times)

Best Paralympic Games Image: Diarmuid Greene (Sportsfile)

Best Paralympic Games TV Coverage: RTÉ Sport

