Zaur Antia commits his future to Irish boxing

The Irish Amateur Boxing Association can confirm that Zaur Antia has committed his future to Irish Boxing until 2021 despite offers to coach from the national boxing associations of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Antia will serve as head coach having first joined the Irish High Performance Team in 2003. Originally, Antia’s focus was on the men’s team but over the last 18 months he has also had an increasing involvement with the women’s high performance system.

This is very good news. https://t.co/nnBN5qWPKp — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) December 2, 2016

Speaking about his decision to stay with the Irish boxing programme Antia said:

“I am delighted on both a personal and professional basis to commit to Irish boxing. Ireland has been home for my family and I for the last 13 years and I am delighted that we are in a position to stay.

“I am also very excited about remaining part of the Irish High Performance system. We are, as is normal after any Olympic Games, in a period of transition but there remains a significant amount of talent and potential in the system as evidenced by the medals won by our team at the world youth championships in Russia last week and I am confident that with the right support and investment we can deliver future success.

“I am also looking forward to becoming more involved with the women’s programme and feel that the medals we won at the recent World and European Championships is evidence of the strides made in women’s boxing here.”