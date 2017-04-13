Women’s Hockey: Ireland suffer second defeat to Germany

Ireland went down to their second defeat in as many days to Germany in Dusseldorf on Thursday, the hosts winning 3-1 having trailed to an early Emma Russell goal.

Russell turned home the rebound from an Emily Beatty shot to give Ireland the lead, but the Germans were level within two minutes through Laura Keibel.

Viktoria Huse put them ahead in the second quarter before Anne Schroder sealed the win with a third early in the second half.

The games form part of Ireland’s build-up to the World League semi-finals which take them to Johannesburg in July where they have been drawn in a pool with Germany, England, Japan and Poland.

Before then, Graham Shaw’s squad travel to Pennsylvania for a training camp and three games against the United States, and in June they return to Germany for a Four Nations tournament in Berlin.