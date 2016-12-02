Who are the contenders to take Nico Rosberg’s place at Mercedes?

Formula One’s newly-crowned world champion Nico Rosberg stunned the sporting world on Friday after he announced his retirement from grand prix racing with immediate effect.

Rosberg, who won his maiden Formula One title just five days ago at the championship-deciding race in Abu Dhabi, leaves a vacant seat at Mercedes.

Here are the runners and drivers who might partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year.

SEBASTIAN VETTEL

The four-time champion failed to win a single race in a thoroughly disappointing year at Ferrari. Vettel, 29, has one more season to run on his current deal, but could an early release be negotiated? The switch to Mercedes will be an appealing one to Vettel, and for the German constructor, too. Vettel versus Hamilton — the two best drivers of their generation — also has the hallmarks of a mouth-watering rivalry.

FERNANDO ALONSO

Like Vettel, Alonso’s contract expires at the end of the 2017 campaign. But the 35-year-old Spaniard, who won the last of his two championships a decade ago, will sense the vacant seat at Mercedes as his ideal get-out clause from McLaren. A move to Mercedes would also see Alonso team up with Hamilton for the first time since their turbulent campaign together at McLaren in 2007.

MAX VERSTAPPEN

The 19-year-old Dutchman is widely seen as the heir to Hamilton’s F1 throne, and is highly rated by Mercedes management. But he is under contract with Red Bull and it seems incredibly unlikely that team boss Christian Horner would even entertain the thought of Verstappen jumping ship to their biggest rivals.

PASCAL WEHRLEIN

A member of the Mercedes junior programme, and a driver who has filled in for both Rosberg and Hamilton in testing, but hardly set the world alight during his debut campaign with Manor. Could Mercedes however, offer the 22-year-old German a one-year deal with the team until Vettel or Alonso become available in 2017?

VALTTERI BOTTAS

The Finnish driver recently re-signed for a fifth consecutive year with Williams, but Mercedes might be prepared to offer the British constructor money and Wehrlein in a move to land Bottas’ reliable services.

ESTEBAN OCON

Another young driver who has risen through the Mercedes ranks. Made his grand prix debut alongside Wehrlein at Manor this season, but recently agreed a deal to join Force India, who are backed by Mercedes power, for next season.