Watch Eimir McSwiggan tie herself into and out of knots at Ice Climbing World Cup

Irish climber Eimir McSwiggan was rewarded with a silver medal for her extraordinary showing of climbing ability at the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup in Cheongsong, South Korea.

This was the third round of the competition, with McSwiggan also reaching the final of the two previous rounds - placing third at round one in the USA and fifth at round two in China.

Her achievements are made all the more impressive given that she has only been climbing for six years, and competing for four.

Last year she made her first international finals in Cheengsong - where she is a popular competitor among patrons as she is based in South Korea.

Russia’s Maryam Filippova took third place while Korea’s Han Na Rai Song took the gold after climbing the route in its entirety. She now leads the competition standings.

McSwiggan is supported by Sport Northern Ireland through the Athlete Investment Programme.