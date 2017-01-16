Watch Eimir McSwiggan tie herself into and out of knots at Ice Climbing World Cup

Irish climber wins silver in round three of the competition in Cheongsong, South Korea

Eimir Mc Swiggan in action during the Cheongsong-2017 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup. Photograph: UIAA/Rhea Kang(KAF)

Eimir Mc Swiggan in action during the Cheongsong-2017 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup. Photograph: UIAA/Rhea Kang(KAF)

 

Irish climber Eimir McSwiggan was rewarded with a silver medal for her extraordinary showing of climbing ability at the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup in Cheongsong, South Korea.

This was the third round of the competition, with McSwiggan also reaching the final of the two previous rounds - placing third at round one in the USA and fifth at round two in China.

Her achievements are made all the more impressive given that she has only been climbing for six years, and competing for four.

Last year she made her first international finals in Cheengsong - where she is a popular competitor among patrons as she is based in South Korea.

Russia’s Maryam Filippova took third place while Korea’s Han Na Rai Song took the gold after climbing the route in its entirety. She now leads the competition standings.

McSwiggan is supported by Sport Northern Ireland through the Athlete Investment Programme.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.