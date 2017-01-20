Venus Williams unfazed by commentator’s ‘gorilla’ remark

Seven-times Grand Slam winner Venus Williams on Friday brushed off a remark made about her at the Australian Open which led to a TV commentator being stood down by broadcaster ESPN.

Doug Adler, commentating on the African-American 13th seed’s second-round match against Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele on Wednesday, provoked outrage on social media when he was taken to have described Williams charging “like a gorilla”. Adler, a former tennis professional, said he had said “guerrilla”.

Williams was questioned about the comment after thrashing China’s Duan Ying-Ying 6-1, 6-0 to reach the fourth round.

“All I can say is it’s been a wonderful, wonderful career for me, full of positives. That’s what I focus on. I mean, what else can I do? It’s a beautiful life. That’s how I feel about every single thing,” said the 36-year-old.

“I pay attention and address situations that are noteworthy. That’s been my past record, clearly.”

ESPN said Adler “should have been more careful in his word selection”.

“He apologised and we have removed him from his remaining assignments,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

Williams despatched Duan in 59 minutes and will play world number 181 Mona Barthel of Germany in the fourth round.

Williams’ sister, Serena, will be primed for action against compatriot Nicole Gibbs in their third round clash, the American battle-hardened by wins over two former top-20 players in the opening rounds.

High level

Williams, who is seeking a 23rd Grand Slam singles title, humbled Swiss talent Belinda Bencic in the first round, then thrashed Lucie Safarova, the woman she beat for the 2015 French Open title, and feels she is ready to raise her game further.

“At the end of the day, when I play players like Bencic and Safarova, they force me to play better,” Williams said ahead of her showdown against the 92nd-ranked Gibbs on Rod Laver Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It forces my game from the very first day to be at a high level. So I think it’s actually good. I needed something to start really fast. I’m not going to complain about it.”

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza insists keeping a cool head will be the key to her challenging for the title. Muguruza, who is seeded seventh in Melbourne, eased past Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 6-2 on Friday to reach the last 16.

The Spaniard was predicted to become a multiple Grand Slam winner after her triumph at Roland Garros last year but second round exits at Wimbledon and the US Open have halted her momentum.

She appears ready to go deep again here, however, with her victory over Sevastova setting up a fourth round meeting with Romanian Sorana Cirstea. The winner is likely to play defending champion Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals.

“I think I’m calmer if that makes sense,” Muguruza said. “I’m a little bit further from that emotional craziness when you, like, lose a point, you get upset a little bit.

“So I’m taking that a little bit from a distance, trying to analyse less, just go for the next point, keep in mind only positive messages. If I have negativity, it’s not going to work.”

Kerber continued her title defence with a routine win over Kristyna Pliskova, the twin sister of Karolina, whom Kerber beat in the final at the US Open in September.

Kristyna Pliskova did not carry the same threat as her sibling, however, as Kerber sealed a 6-0 6-4 victory and will now go up against American Coco Vandeweghe.