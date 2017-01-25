Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic gold after team-mate fails drugs test

Jamaica team stripped of 4x100m title from Beijing 2008 after Nesta Carter found guilty

Jamaica’s Michael Frater, Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter and Usain Bolt posing with their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the men’s 4x100m relay at the National stadium as part of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic champion after being stripped of his 2008 4x100m relay gold because his Jamaica team-mate, Nesta Carter, has been found guilty of a doping infringement.

It means Bolt can no longer claim to have done the “triple-treble” – gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Re-analysis of Carter’s samples from Beijing 2008 have led to a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, according to the International Olympic Committee, and he has been disqualified from the 4x100m relay event. It means the entire team’s victory in the event has been scrubbed out and all four members - Bolt, Carter, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater.

The Russian Tatiana Lebedeva, who competed in the women’s triple jump event and the women’s long jump event in which she ranked second has also been disqualified from the 2008 Games. Re-analysis of Lebedeva’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

