Usain Bolt makes 100m final despite double scare

Jamaican superstar comes second to USA’s Christian Coleman in semi-final
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt loses out to Christian Coleman of the United States in the semi-finals of the 100m at the World Atletics Championships in London. Photograph: Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt loses out to Christian Coleman of the United States in the semi-finals of the 100m at the World Atletics Championships in London. Photograph: Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA

 

Usain Bolt booked his place in the World Championships 100 metres final on Saturday but he was given a double scare by American Christian Coleman, who beat him in their semi-final, and the stadium scoreboard, which initially left him off the results.

The Jamaican, seeking his fourth gold in the event before retiring next week after the sprint relay, had a better start than in the heats but it was made to look awful by the explosion of Coleman.

The American, fastest man in the world this year with 9.92 seconds, poured on the pressure and crossed first in 9.97. Bolt had to work hard to close the gap.

He eased up only over the last few strides and though it was only a semi-final he will not be happy to have been beaten across the line in a 100m race for the first time in four years.

Bolt clocked 9.98 – the second-fastest time of the night – but initially Andrew Fisher of Bahrain was shown as second with Bolt not in the first six.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who has been in hot sub-10 form all season, made the semis only as a fast loser having finished fourth in his heat on Friday but he had a bullet start in the first of the three semis on Saturday and maintained his form to cross first in 10.05.

American Justin Gatlin, again roundly booed at the start because of his previous doping suspensions, was just behind in 10.09.

Yohan Blake, the 2011 champion, showed he remains a threat despite rarely running this season, as he won the second heat in 10.04.

New British champion Reece Prescod gave the 56,000 crowd something to cheer when he blasted the last 20 metres to snatch second and automatic qualification for his first major final which takes place later on Saturday (9.45pm Irish time).

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.