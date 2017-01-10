United reported to have sold Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m

France international has become peripheral figure under Mourinho and made only eight appearances this season

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: he has urged the club’s board to back him in the transfer market

Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for a fee of £22 million, British media have reported. The 27-year-old France international was signed from Southampton for £25 million in 2015, but has become a peripheral figure under United manager Jose Mourinho, making only eight appearances this season. Sky Sports reported that the fee could rise to £24 million with add-ons.

The news comes days after Everton manager Ronald Koeman urged the club’s board to back him in the transfer market after Saturday’s FA Cup exit at home to Leicester City. Everton let slip a one-goal lead at Goodison Park, with Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa’s second-half double enough to condemn the Merseyside club to a 2-1 third round defeat and the likelihood of another season without silverware.

