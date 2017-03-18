UCD reign supreme at the Colours Races on the Liffey

UCD won three of the four Colours Races on the Liffey today. Drawn on the less favoured South Station and despite being a lighter crew rowing into a headwind, they managed to charge into a strong lead in the Gannon Cup for senior men. They held that lead down the course and won well.

The Corcoran Cup for senior women was a very different race. Trinity took advantage of the North Station. They took the lead and extended it to three-quarters of a length. They held off UCD puhes and it looked like it would be terrific battle at the end…only for Trinity to suffer catastrophic steering diffculties as their rudder fell off. UCD won easily.

UCD won the novice women’s race – though they took the same arch as Trinity under Capel Street Bridge. Trinity won the novice men’s race with a fine performance.

Colours Races 2017

Men, Senior (Gannon Cup): UCD (S Bolger, S O’Connell, T Doherty, M Murphy, S Mulvaney, A Griffin, E Gleeson, D O’Malley; cox: O Reid) bt Trinity 2l.

Novice (Dan Quinn Shield): Trinity bt UCD 2l.

Women, Senior (Corcoran Cup): UCD (S Matthews, V Connolly, R Ryan, G Youl, D Callanan, J Coleman, R Gilligan, E Lambe; cox: S Ní Fhinn) bt Trinity easily.

Novice (Sally Moorhead Trophy): UCD bt Trinity easily.