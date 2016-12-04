UCC’s senior men’s eight impress at National Rowing Centre

Queen’s University win Shannon head of the river at Carrick-on-Shannon

Liam Gorman

UCC covered the three-kilometre course in 10 minutes and four seconds at the Muckross head of the river

Young university crews impressed at the two sizeable events on Saturday. At the National Rowing Centre in Cork, UCC’s senior eight set an eye-catching time. They covered the three-kilometre course in 10 minutes and four seconds at the Muckross head of the river.

The battle of the women’s senior eights was won by the Skibbereen/UCC composite crew, which came home in 11 minutes and 56 seconds, faster than their fancied Cork Boat Club rivals.

Much further north, at the Shannon head of the river at Carrick-on-Shannon, Queen’s University were on top. Their lightweight quadruple were the fastest crew. Jordan Wilson, Miles Taylor, Ewan Murray and Harry Mahon took 11 minutes and 53 seconds to complete the course. The entire unit is under-23.

Portora’s junior 16 eight also did well. Tiernan Oliver and Sam McKeown, in a senior double, almost matched their time.

