Tyson Fury reverses decision to retire after just three hours

Reigning world heavyweight champion has pulled out of a rematch with Klitschko

Tyson Fury: Announced, then reversed, his decision to retire. Photograph: Lee Smith/Livepic

Having first announced he was retiring from boxing yesterday, Tyson Fury then claimed he was “here to stay” just hours later after an apparent change of heart.

The reigning world heavyweight champion, who last month pulled out of his proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko citing mental health issues, tweeted that he was to retire despite never having defended his titles.

He said on Twitter that “Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in,” before claiming it was “all a pile of sh*t”. In the same tweet, he then apparently hung up his gloves: “I’m the greatest, & I’m also retired.”

However, the 28-year-old then released another tweet three hours later which reversed his decision, while also criticising the media for reporting his earlier announcement. “Hahahaha u think you will get rid of the GYPSYKING that easy!!! I’m here to stay. #TheGreatest just shows u what the Medea [sic] are like. Tut tut,” he wrote.

Peter Fury, his trainer and uncle, said last week the boxer was receiving professional help for issues that have arisen as a result of what he called a “witch-hunt” against him following his win over Klitschko.

On Friday it was reported that Fury had failed a drugs test after a random urine test on September tested positive for the substance benzoylecgonine, the central compound found in cocaine. Guardian service

