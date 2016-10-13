Tyson Fury has had his boxing licence suspended

Tyson Fury’s boxing licence has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues”.

The development comes the morning after Fury, 28, vacated his WBO and WBA heavyweight titles “to fully focus on his medical treatment and recovery”.

Fury last fought in November 2015 when he impressively defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

He has since struggled with depression and been the subject of reports that allege he tested positive for cocaine and the banned substance nandrolone.

Fury is the subject of a UK Anti-Doping investigation for the anabolic steroid and a hearing into his alleged doping violation had been scheduled for November. The conclusion to the case could yet influence the BBBC’s next move.

Fury has always denied doping, but confirmed he had taken “lots of” cocaine in a recent dark interview with Rolling Stone that came shortly after further reports he had tested positive for the drug.

“The British Boxing Board of Control confirms that Mr Fury’s boxer’s licence is suspended pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues,” the governing body announced in a statement.

Fury is undergoing treatment for his condition — his uncle and trainer Peter said earlier on Thursday he had no drug addictions but that he has got “manic depression” — and has no plans to fight again until he recovers.

While inactive in 2010, Ricky Hatton had his licence withdrawn after he was found guilty of misconduct amid allegations he had snorted cocaine. He successfully reapplied for his licence two years later.

The suspension of Fury’s however, is complicated by the doping allegations that emerged in June but date back to February 2015.

They were reported shortly after he postponed his scheduled rematch with Klitschko, citing an ankle injury, and before the latest controversies in which he has been involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Fury had failed to appear at a press conference to promote the rematch amid claims of his car breaking down and his phone running out of battery, and withdrew from the October 29th date after being declared “medically unfit” to fight.

At that time those around him revealed he was struggling with depression. Fury shortly afterwards took to Twitter to announce his retirement before back-tracking three hours later. At that point he told Rolling Stone of the struggles he was undergoing.

In his absence, IBF champion Anthony Joshua will hope to fight Klitschko for the WBO title he has vacated, possibly in December. Domestic rival David Haye is also targeting his WBA belt.

Each sanctioning body is yet to declare their plans for the titles, but developments are expected later on Thursday, or on Friday morning.