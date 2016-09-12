Tyson Fury fails to show for press conference saying ‘car broke down’

Tyson Fury failed to show for the press conference to promote his October 29th rematch with Wladimir Klitschko amid claims his car had broken down.

His manager Mick Hennessy also insisted his phone had run out of battery and that he was stuck in traffic.

Second Captains

It was revealed, however, that his hearing with the independent National Anti-Doping Panel will take place on a date to be confirmed in November.

Frank Warren of BoxNation — the channel televising the fight — and Hennessy said that Mr Charles Flint QC of the High Court had given permission for the October 29th date to proceed.