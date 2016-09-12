Tyson Fury fails to show for press conference saying ‘car broke down’
Heavyweight champion of world was due to promote rematch with Wladimir Klitschko
Wladimir Klitschko poses with an image of Tyson Fury after he failed to appear at a press conference ahead of the world heavyweight title rematch between the pair. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Tyson Fury failed to show for the press conference to promote his October 29th rematch with Wladimir Klitschko amid claims his car had broken down.
His manager Mick Hennessy also insisted his phone had run out of battery and that he was stuck in traffic.
Second Captains
It was revealed, however, that his hearing with the independent National Anti-Doping Panel will take place on a date to be confirmed in November.
Frank Warren of BoxNation — the channel televising the fight — and Hennessy said that Mr Charles Flint QC of the High Court had given permission for the October 29th date to proceed.