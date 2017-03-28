Trump declines invite to throw first pitch

US president will not take part in tradition on opening day at Washington Nationals game

US president Barack Obama smiles after throwing out the first pitch at Nationals Park in 2010, on baseball’s opening day. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will not participate in the longstanding tradition of presidents throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Washington Nationals opening day games due to a scheduling conflict.

Trump, who was inaugurated on January 20th, was extended an invitation by the Nationals but declined, a team spokesman told ESPN.

Washington opens its season on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush threw out ceremonial first pitches at Nationals games previously.

William Howard Taft was the first president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Senators in 1910. Thirteen presidents in all have thrown out ceremonial first pitches for the Nationals and Senators franchises.

– (Reuters)

