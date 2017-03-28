Trump declines invite to throw first pitch

President Donald Trump will not participate in the longstanding tradition of presidents throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Washington Nationals opening day games due to a scheduling conflict.

Trump, who was inaugurated on January 20th, was extended an invitation by the Nationals but declined, a team spokesman told ESPN.

Washington opens its season on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush threw out ceremonial first pitches at Nationals games previously.

William Howard Taft was the first president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Senators in 1910. Thirteen presidents in all have thrown out ceremonial first pitches for the Nationals and Senators franchises.

– (Reuters)