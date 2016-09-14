Toby Radford leaves Cricket Ireland role after one month

Toby Radford is to leave his role as Cricket Ireland’s national academy and performance manager, only a month into his new job.

Radford, who has cited family reasons for his decision, is the second man to accept and then quickly leave the same position.

Ex-Surrey coach Chris Adams had a “change of heart” within 24 hours of agreeing terms with Cricket Ireland in May.

Radford’s appointment was announced in July before he took over the role at the start of last month.

The former West Indies assistant coach said: “It has been a very difficult decision for me to make. For family reasons, I feel I have no alternative but to move back to the UK to be with them.

“In my short time in this role with Cricket Ireland I have been very grateful for the positive attitudes, warm welcome and generosity of all the staff and players.”

Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth added: “We are naturally very disappointed to be losing Toby so quickly. Fortunately it is a quieter period of the year where most players are resting after the season.”

